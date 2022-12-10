GAME THREAD: Dallas Mavericks at Chicago Bulls

WHO: Dallas Mavericks at Chicago Bulls

WHAT: Basketball-like substance

WHERE: United Center, Chicago, IL

WHEN: 7:00 p.m CT

HOW: BallySports Southwest

THE STORY: Less than 20 hours after losing to the Bucks in maddening fashion, the Mavericks are in Chicago playing against the Bulls. But it won’t feature a lot of the Mavericks we’re used to seeing. Luka Doncic, Josh Green, and Maxi Kleber are all on the injury report with maladies we’ve not heard of until today.

But that means we’re likely to get some guys playing who we don’t see much. Jaden Hardy, perhaps? Kemba Walker, maybe?

The Bulls aren’t a great team this year, but this is going to be an uphill climb for the Mavericks. They’re going to need everyone else to show out in a big way. The Mavericks have yet to win a game where Christian Wood plays more than 28 minutes so perhaps this is the one which breaks the streak.

See y’all after the game. Go Mavs.