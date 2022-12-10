10 things we saw as the Dallas Mavericks lost to the Chicago Bulls, 144-115

The Dallas Mavericks lost for the second time in two nights, this time falling to the Chicago Bulls on the road, 144-115. DeMar DeRozan led a balanced effort with 28 points. Spencer Dinwiddie led the Mavericks in defeat with 27 points.

If Luka Doncic wasn’t the favorite to win League MVP, this game may have sealed it. With 8:40 left in the first quarter, Christian Wood threw his hands up in frustration after not getting the ball, refused to crash the board, and gave up a wide open three to Zach Lavine after a late rotation and half-hearted closeout. Things somehow got worse for the Mavericks as the Bulls torched the Mavericks “defense” and quickly opened up a 20-point lead. It would have been far worse had Spencer Dinwiddie not caught fire. He ended the first quarter with 15 points, going 6 for 8 from the field including 3 for 3 from deep. The Mavericks ended the quarter down 40-30 but appeared to be back in the game.

The second quarter was the DeMar DeRozan show. On three occasions, he pump-faked a Maverick defender and was able to get to the line. It was during this stretch that Jason Kidd waved the white flag. With DeRozan clearly feeling it, the Mavericks deployed a lineup with Frank Ntilikina, Jaden Hardy, Kemba Walker, Davis Bertans, and JaVale McGee. He didn’t bring a credible wing defender or Dinwiddie into the game until the Mavericks were once again down 20 and the Bulls never looked back.

The second half had the feel of a preseason game being played overseas. The Maverick’s players had no interest in playing. The coaches had no interest in coaching and the Bulls were handed an easy win on a silver platter.

And now, in what was a forgettable performance by everyone not named Spencer Dinwiddie, we give you...

10 things we hated about tonight’s game