Stats Rundown: 3 stats to know from the Mavericks 144-115 demolition at the hands of the Bulls

The Dallas Mavericks lost 144-115 to the Chicago Bulls. The Mavericks were without Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber and Josh Green. The Mavericks played in Dallas last night at 9 p.m. They traveled to Chicago to begin this game at 7 p.m.

The Mavericks play showed the lack of rest and players. Here are the stats to know.

82: Number of points the Mavericks allowed in the first half

The 82 points were a franchise record for the Bulls. Anytime a team gives up a franchise record to the Bulls, things have not gone well for that team. The scoring did not stop as the Bulls scored 62 more points in a second half that consisted entirely of garbage time.

27 and 8: Number of points and assists for Spencer Dinwiddie

Dinwiddie played last night like the rest of the Mavericks starters but he did not show any ill effects. The game was not close but Dinwiddie did everything he could to change that.

15: Number of points Jaden Hardy scored

Hardy did not quite carry his G-League dominance to the NBA but he did look like he belonged. He was 0-of-4 from three but 5-of-9 from two point range. More time in the G-League is not a bad thing for Hardy, but every bit of development he shows is a great sign.

