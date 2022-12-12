Mavericks Odds: How to bet the Oklahoma City Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks

While both teams come into this game off a loss, the Mavs certainly have not forgotten the 117-111 OT loss to the Thunder earlier this year. Will the Mavs finally cover a spread at home as a favorite? Let’s dive into some of the plays we like for tonight’s matchup.

Game Details

Fixture: Oklahoma City Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks | NBA Regular Season 2022-2023

Date and Time: Monday December 12th, 2022; 7:30PM CST

Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas.

Outcome Odds

Spread: Mavericks -8.5

O/U 228

Mavs ML: -365

Odds up to date as of 1 AM CST from DraftKings

All eyes will be on the Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs Luka Doncic matchup tonight. Both young stars come into this game averaging over 30 points per game while shooting over 50% from the field. This Thunder team is very scrappy on the road covering nine of 13 games including an outright win as a 10-point dog against the Mavs earlier in October. The Mavs should win this game but 8.5 points seems a bit too much for a team that is near the bottom of the league for covering at home. I’ll be staying away from this game line.

Player Props:

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Over 29.5 points (-110)

He is averaging over 30ppg while scoring most of his points in the paint. The Mavs have yet to show that they can cover the paint.

Luka Doncic over 2.5 3’s made (-140)

Luka loves to jack up 3’s, especially at home.

Play of the day

Over 229

There are two teams that are currently tied for a league-best 16-10 against the spread on over/under totals: The Mavs and the Thunder. Both teams also find themselves coming off one day of rest while Luka Doncic, Josh Green, and Maxi Kleber sat out of Saturday’s back-to-back so they are very well rested. According to VSIN.com, the money is coming in close to even, 53/47 split to the over. Take the over so you can finally order your parents that couples massage that they deserve for the holidays.

Record:

DegenSam picks (18-11 on the year. 3-1 Play of the day)