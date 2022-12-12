 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

GAME THREAD: Dallas Mavericks vs Oklahoma City Thunder

Game 27 of 82

By Kirk Henderson
NBA: Oklahoma City Thunder at Dallas Mavericks Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

WHO: Dallas Mavericks vs Oklahoma City Thunder

WHAT: Trying to pull out of a tailspin

WHERE: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. CST

HOW: Bally Sports Southwest

THE STORY: The Mavericks are in a weird place. The injury bug has bitten them after a mostly injury free season. They’re playing .500 basketball and after two triumphant wins last week, the Mavericks were embarrassed in two straight contests.

To make matters more annoying, Mark Cuban has offered up some perspective on what is wrong with the Mavericks as of late:

Cuban isn’t wrong. But as with everything Mark-related, I wonder why he’s offering this up at all.

Anyway, if Josh Green is out and Maxi Kleber is out, the Mavericks are going to have to flat outscore the Thunder. They CAN do this, but this was the same team that they lost to after being up 14 with four minutes left.

Everyone hunker down, hopefully this is a fun game but with these Mavericks you never know.

