GAME THREAD: Dallas Mavericks vs Oklahoma City Thunder

WHO: Dallas Mavericks vs Oklahoma City Thunder

WHAT: Trying to pull out of a tailspin

WHERE: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. CST

HOW: Bally Sports Southwest

THE STORY: The Mavericks are in a weird place. The injury bug has bitten them after a mostly injury free season. They’re playing .500 basketball and after two triumphant wins last week, the Mavericks were embarrassed in two straight contests.

To make matters more annoying, Mark Cuban has offered up some perspective on what is wrong with the Mavericks as of late:

Also, Cuban says Mavs called NBA about Giannis taking more than allowed 10 seconds to shoot FTs in teams’ 1st meeting 2 weeks ago. NBA told Mavs it would be called but in Friday’s rematch Giannis took up to 12 seconds. “I have no idea why they didn’t do that in a 1-point game.” https://t.co/MKSbTH23TK — Brad Townsend (@townbrad) December 12, 2022

Cuban isn’t wrong. But as with everything Mark-related, I wonder why he’s offering this up at all.

Anyway, if Josh Green is out and Maxi Kleber is out, the Mavericks are going to have to flat outscore the Thunder. They CAN do this, but this was the same team that they lost to after being up 14 with four minutes left.

Everyone hunker down, hopefully this is a fun game but with these Mavericks you never know.