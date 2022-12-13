Catching up with Jaden Hardy

Since the start of the 2022-203 season with the Texas Legends, every day has been a party with second round rookie Jaden Hardy. In 10 games played this season with the Legends, Jaden is averaging 30 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 3.6 assists. In addition, Jaden leads the G league in scoring and is ranked 5th in three-point percentage.

With numbers like these, the draft circles who thought Hardy should have been a first-round pick could be proven right. However, Jaden never shied away from the spotlight when being called to the Mavericks roster. Hardy was an instant bucket after scoring 10 points in 2 minutes during the Maverick’s 130-111 beatdown of the Phoenix Suns. Head Coach Jason Kidd has gone on record to say “We have to find him minutes, and we will.”

Fresh off dropping 39 points in a 129-121 win over the Austin Spurs on December 9th Jaden Hardy had time to meet with me for an interview.

Brian: Jaden, you’re coming off a successful week with being called up to the Mavericks roster. How does it make you feel knowing you scored your first career basket in the NBA to contribute towards a win at Madison Square Garden?

Jaden: It felt great, you know, to go out there and compete. Cheer my guys on and score my first official basket; it was a dream come true. I was super excited. My teammates were excited for me.

Brian: When Luka Doncic acknowledges your improvement from training camp to the present day, what does that do for your confidence?

Jaden: Yeah, that makes me feel good, just having him by my side; I’m always watching and learning from Luka; he’s one of the best players in the NBA. Luka has always been there for me. He’s someone I can go to ask, ask him anything.

Brian: You’ve shown in your last two NBA games that you can score in this league. So what do you have to improve on to gain the trust of head coach Jason Kidd for more minutes?

Jaden: I am just staying ready for my opportunity, waiting for when my name is called. That’s all I can do right now. And just staying prepared and working on my game, and continuing to improve in all aspects of my game.

Brian: When I spoke with head coach George Galanopoulos earlier this season, he mentioned the Legends and the Mavericks coaching staff needs a clear plan and an open line of communication with your development. Do you feel that plan has been executed so far?

Jaden: Their plan has worked well for me so far. I continue to improve and learn from the guys on the Mavericks roster when I’m called up to the team.

Brian: During your performance in the G League this season, fans through social media, radio, and podcasts have voiced their opinions on making sure your playing on the Dallas Mavericks roster. So what would you say to those fans who have supported you this season?

Jaden: Yeah, I’ll say to those fans, I appreciate the support; when my name is called, when that opportunity comes, I’ll be ready.

Brian: What has it been like to play with your older brother Amauri Hardy while on the same team?

Jaden: It’s a great opportunity and a blessing because not many people get to do this. So I’m glad Amauri gets to experience this journey with me.

Brian: Growing up, were either of you into pro wrestling? If so, were you a fan of the Hardy boys?

Jaden: Yeah. I did like the Hardy Boys. I was more of a Jeff guy, and Amauri was a Matt guy.

Brian: Who was your favorite player or team growing up?

Jaden: My favorite player growing up was Kobe. My favorite team growing up was the Pistons because I’m from Detroit, Michigan.

Brian: What do you think of the Mavericks city edition jerseys?

Jaden: Oh yeah, those are fire. I like those jerseys a lot.

Brian: How do you practice mental health?

Jaden: I talk with people in my inner circle, use the support system of the mental health coaches and then pray a lot. I’m a big believer in God.

Brian: What can the fans expect from Jaden Hardy in 2023?

Jaden: I have a lot of opportunities for growth to become a better player in 2023.

Hopefully Hardy gets those chances for growth with the Dallas Mavericks more and more as the season progresses.