TNT Double Header: Warriors vs Bucks and Celtics vs Lakers

Its Tuesday which means we have a two game TNT slate tonight. This slate includes reigning NBA champions battling an MVP favorite, as well as the next chapter in one the best NBA rivalries.

DraftKings Odds

Spread: Golden State +4 (-110), Milwaukee -4 (-110)

Over/Under: 233 (-110)

Moneyline: Golden State +150, Milwaukee -175

This game offers plenty of fire power as we get a matchup of teams both looking to make deep playoff runs. The Bucks are currently sitting at second in the East with a 19-7 record while the Warriors have had somewhat of a disappointing start to their season. Currently at 14-13 and 8th in the West, they look to prove they can hang with the best in the league. I look for this to be a close game making the Warriors +4 enticing.

In terms of the spread, we see the money coming in on both sides as there is a slight favorite towards the Bucks with 52 percent of the handle coming in on them. The public sees this game as a toss-up, and I agree with them. I could see the Warriors winning outright so taking them with the points seems to be the safe option.

Looking at the over/under, the public loves the over as 92 percent of the handle and 64 percent of the bets are on the over to hit. Both the Warriors and Bucks are top 10 in terms of pace so the possessions should be there. I am leaning towards backing the public as I could see this game being a shootout and there is plenty of fire power coming from both sides. Also the over is the only bet you can win while the game is still going.

A player prop for this game that stands out to me is:

Giannis over 31.5 points (-130). To put it simply, who is stopping Giannis tonight? After a terrible outing against the Rockets, I look for him to bounce back in a major way. I would not mind adding his rebounds in here as well as the pace should be a high one making the opportunities for rebounds a little higher as well. This should be an exciting game as we get to see two of the game's best battle it out on national TV.

DraftKings Odds

Spread: Boston -4 (-105), Los Angeles +4 (-115)

Over/Under: 235 (-110)

Moneyline: Boston -165, Los Angeles +140

A storied rivalry of east coast vs west coast night cap is in store for the late game on TNT tonight. The superstar duo of Tatum and Brown are back in the Crypto.com Arena to take on the Anthony Davis led Lakers. The Celtics are on the second night of a back-to-back where they just suffered a 20-point loss to the Clippers. With the Celtics coming off consecutive losses this has the making of an even more intriguing matchup. Look for the Lakers to make this a game, I believe there is some value throwing some money on them to win outright.

In terms of the spread, the public has 97 percent of the handle on the Celtics to cover the spread. I am leaning towards fading the public as I am looking for the Celtics to be a little fatigued as they wrap up their west coast trip. Davis has also been in MVP form as he has been on a tear lately. The Celtics will have no one to stop the big man, making Davis the perfect player prop piece. In terms of the over/under 62 percent of the handle is on the under. This number does seem to be a little high to me. Backing the public never seems to be a good idea but I am leaning towards the under as well. The Celtics this season are scoring 126 points per game on the second night of a back-to-back however, this is caused by a monster outlier game where they put up 140 on the Hornets. Look for them to have a slow start as they try and figure out how to stop Davis.

A player prop for this game that stands out to me is:

Anthony Davis over 40.5 points + rebounds (-115). Davis has been on a heater as of late. In his last five games he is averaging 33 points and 11.5 rebounds. This is even more impressive when you factor in that in one of those games, he only played eight minutes due to an injury. Ride the hot hand and do not overthink it.

