GAME THREAD: Dallas Mavericks vs Cleveland Cavaliers

WHO: Dallas Mavericks vs Cleveland Cavalier

WHAT: A second straight win at home

WHERE: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

WHEN: 8:00 p.m. CST

HOW: Bally Sports Southwest

THE STORY: The Dallas Mavericks (14-13) face off against the Cleveland Cavaliers (17-11) at the wholly unreasonable hour of 8:00 pm, despite it being a home game for the Mavericks.

Okay, now that my whining about the start time is out of the way, we can note that the Cavs aren’t missing any key players due to injury, whereas Dallas is without Josh Green again due to an elbow sprain and Maxi Kleber is out due to a knee sprain. That’s potential trouble for Dallas, as the Cavalier big men are outstanding and JaVale McGee and Dwight Powell are... not.

