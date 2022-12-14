Stats Rundown: 3 stats to know from the Mavericks 105-90 loss to the Cavaliers

The Dallas Mavericks lost 105-90 to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Mavericks got out of the gates very slowly going down 16-2 before coach Jason Kidd took a timeout and inserted Christian Wood. Wood had some awkward plays and was deterred by the size of Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley, but he genuinely helped tonight.

The Mavericks fought their way back into the game, but Luka Doncic did not have his usual magic tonight. He was especially bad in the first half. However, he fought his way to a 30-point game. Donovan Mitchell was the best player on the court tonight. The Cavaliers were simply too big and too talented for the Mavericks. Here are the stats to know.

2: Points scored by the Mavericks starters in the first 5 minutes

The Mavericks were in a 16-2 hole before they even knew what hit them. The team relies so heavily on Doncic, especially early, that they did not have an answer when he struggled. Allen and Mobley provide a unique test as they are both so good and mobile defensively. The Mavericks fought to keep it a somewhat manageable score throughout, but the game was decided in these five minutes.

35: Minutes for Christian Wood

Wood was the only Maverick who had anything positive going for large stretches of the game. This game highlighted some of his flaws, but he was a clear positive tonight. Single game plus/minus might be the most useless stat there is, but the Mavericks were plus-nine in his 35 minutes and minus-24 in the other 13 minutes.

Wood is not perfect, but he is part of the answer for this team. They simply must find a way to make better use of him going forward.

3: Three-point shots made by Reggie Bullock

Bullock started the season incredibly cold as he does every year. His defense suffered from a combination of the lack of confidence caused by his shooting woes and the load he carried last playoffs. But the further into the season, the better Bullock shoots. This year is proving no different. He is quietly 8-of-12 on threes over his last four games, and his defense has begun to improve along with his shooting.

