GAME THREAD: Dallas Mavericks vs Portland Trailblazers

WHO: Dallas Mavericks vs Portland Trailblazers

WHAT: A second straight win at home

WHERE: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. CST

HOW: Bally Sports Southwest

THE STORY: The Mavericks host the Blazers tonight at 7:30 pm at home. Portland hopes to avenge an earlier loss to the Mavericks this year when Spencer Dinwiddie, Luka Doncic, and other Mavericks caught fire down the stretch to bury the Blazers from outside.

Dallas is struggling at the moment, coming off a beat down of a loss to the Cavaliers while also dealing with what might be the season-long loss of Maxi Kleber and Josh Green still missing time because of an elbow issue. They’re down bad missing two key rotation players and staring at a bench that isn’t constructed to step up.

Let’s hope they can fight off the Blazers, Dame Lillard in particular, as they’ve been on a heater lately. See everyone after the game.