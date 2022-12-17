Dwight Powell sustains thigh contusion, availability uncertain

The Dallas Mavericks blew out the Portland Trail Blazers, 130-110, Friday night, but the win didn’t bring good tidings for all, unfortunately. Starting center Dwight Powell left the game with 10:26 to play in the third quarter and did not return.

Soon after he left the floor, the team announced that Powell sustained a left thigh contusion. This is the second injury to a high-profile Dallas big this week after Maxi Kleber suffered a hamstring tear. Powell’s availability going forward is now in question.

“Yeah, he’s hurt,” Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd said after the game. “That’s all I have to tell you. He’s probably out. I don’t know.”

Depending on the severity of the contusion, Powell’s recovery time varies wildly. If it’s minor, he could return to the court within a few days. However, if it is severe, he could be out anywhere from four to six weeks.

Before leaving the game, Powell posted five points, two rebounds, an assist, and a steal in 11 and a half minutes. He is averaging 4.8 points and 3.2 rebounds over his last five games—all starts.

If Powell is unable to play Saturday night in Cleveland, Kidd will have to turn to his bench to find a new starting center. Davis Bertans, JaVale McGee, and Christian Wood are the team’s remaining healthy big men.

“Maxi and DP are like our ironmen, but I found out [about Kleber’s injury] today,” Wood said after the game. “Like I said before, Maxi is a defensive anchor for us, and so is DP. Those guys have been great defensively for us all season, so we need them back soon.”