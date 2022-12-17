GAME THREAD: Dallas Mavericks vs Cleveland Cavaliers

WHO: Dallas Mavericks at Cleveland Cavaliers

WHAT: A back-to-back with several players missing

WHERE: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Cleveland, Ohio

WHEN: 7:00 p.m. CST

HOW: TXA21 or League Pass

THE STORY: The Mavericks will try to avenge a tough loss in Dallas against the Cavaliers last week. It will be tough, though, because they’ll have to do it with almost half the team out.

Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber, Spencer Dinwiddie, Josh Green, and Dwight Powell will all miss the game with various ailments. It will be a tough game to win for Dallas, because Cleveland is basically at full strength (Lamar Stevens is out).

In their last meeting with the Cavaliers, the Mavericks had no answer for Donovan Mitchell. He put up 34 points in the win. Christian Wood was able to score 20 against Cleveland, but this time he’ll have to go up against the Cavaliers starters instead of the bench unit. That will be a much different test.

Anyway, we’ll get to watch a basketball game, in some form or another, and that’s fun.