Mavericks Odds: How to bet the Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves

Jingle Bells, the Mavs defense smells, can they avoid laying another egg? These two teams will get to know each other very well this week as they will be competing twice in three nights. Will the Mavs be able to slow down the red-hot Wolves on the road? Let’s take a look at some of the plays we will be betting on tonight.

Game Details

Fixture: Oklahoma City Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks | NBA Regular Season 2022-2023

Date and Time: Monday December 19th, 2022; 7:00PM CST

Venue: Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Outcome Odds

Spread: Mavericks -3.5

O/U 228

Mavs ML: -165

Odds up to date as of 7 AM CST from DraftKings

150 points?! That’s how many points were scored by the Timberwolves just last night, a franchise record. Although it’s a very impressive feat, Minnesota is the second-worst team in the NBA against the spread (ATS) on the second night of a back-to-back with a record of 1-3-0. The Mavs coming off another heartbreaking one-point loss where they sat most of their starters, seem to have a favorable advantage for a win today as Luka Doncic and friends have had plenty of rest for tonight’s matchup. I’m on the Mavs ML tonight.

Player Props:

There are currently no player props available for tonight’s game as of writing this article.

Luka Doncic over infinity points:

Although this line is not up yet, I will be POUNDING the over on Luka’s total no matter the number. He is averaging over 34 points per game when he has at least 2 days of rest. Set the line at infinity, I don’t care. Instead of Ho Ho Ho for the holidays, we will be chanting OVER. OVER. OVER tonight.

Record:

DegenSam picks (21-11 on the year. 4-1 Play of the day)