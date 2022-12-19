GAME THREAD: Dallas Mavericks at Minnesota Timberwolves

WHO: Dallas Mavericks @ Minnesota Timberwolves

WHAT: Trying to go over .500, again

WHERE: Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota

WHEN: 7:00 p.m. CST

HOW: Bally Sports Southwest

THE STORY: We’re in the thick of it right now, the dreck of the season. Usually for me that feeling doesn’t take over until after Christmas, but with these mediocre Mavericks, it’s come early. A set of 15-15 teams face off tonight and while it could be a good game, I’m past the point of knowing what to expect.

Luka Doncic is playing, which is good. Josh Green is not and his elbow injury is growing more concerning with each game missed. Dwight Powell’s still questionable though, same with Tim Hardaway Jr., so the Maverick offense might be a bit disjointed.

However, Rudy Gobert is questionable on the Timberwolves side and with Karl Anthony Towns already out, if Gobert doesn’t play then the Mavericks might have a clear path to the rim. Naz Reid’s been on a tear lately though, so Dallas should have a plan to try to contain both he and Anthony Edwards.

See everyone after the game. Go Mavs.