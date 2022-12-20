TNT Double-Header: Golden State Warriors at New York Knicks and Memphis Grizzlies at Denver Nuggets

It is Tuesday night which once again means a double-header of NBA action on TNT. Tonight the games will feature the Golden State Warriors traveling to play the New York Knicks and the Memphis Grizzlies visiting the Denver Nuggets. Here are the best odds for those games.

Draftkings Odds: Warriors at Knicks

Spread: Warriors +6 (-110) Knicks -6 (-110)

Over/Under: 223

Moneyline: Warriors +200, Knicks -240

The over is an enticing bet in this game as 223 is actually a very reasonable number. The Warriors totals are averaging 233 points. The Warriors will be missing Stephen Curry and that simply means they are a bad team.

The Warriors have famously bragged about being “light years ahead” of the league for years. But they are actually much closer to Curry and the gang than anyone would like to admit. Their talent looks special at times, but Curry makes everything go by being the personification of spacing. Without him, the rest of the team looks like they are moving in mud.

Take the Knicks and give up the points. Plus this allows the opportunity for Dallas Mavericks fans to root for Jalen Brunson once again.

Verdict: Take the Knicks -6 and the over.

Draftkings Odds: Memphis Grizzlies at Denver Nuggets

Spread: Grizzlies +1.5 (-110) Nuggets -1.5 (-110)

Over/Under: 234.5

Moneyline: Grizzlies (+100) Nuggets (-120)

The over/under is a stay away. That means that the bet to make is Grizzlies money line. The Grizzlies and Nuggets have not played yet this season but the Grizzlies won three out of four matchups last season. So few games are won by a single point that it makes sense to take the extra expected value of the money line rather than the spread.

The Nuggets are a better team than they were last season but the principle matchup remains the same. Jokic will dominate this individual matchup, but Steven Adams provides enough brawn to match up with him and prevent the doubles that open Jokic’s generational passing. It does not look like good individual defense to allow Jokic to score 30 or more points, but the most important aspect is to prevent Jokic from being used as a hub to draw doubles. Adams is one of the few big men who is strong enough not to get overwhelmed by Jokic on the block.

Verdict: Take the Grizzlies money line and load the wagon but stay away from the over/under.

If you choose to gamble please do so responsibly.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.