Mavericks Odds: How to bet the Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves

In 2023, the goal is clear. We, the MMB community, will come together to purchase the Dallas Mavericks. After his petty shots at our leader, Mark Cuban is now persona non grata. He has left us no choice and it’s clear what has to be done. I need every MMB reader to place a $100 bet on each of my picks. Within a few short months, we can acquire the 4 billion needed to complete the purchase and put our beloved team back on the winning path. Today is the first day of the rest of our lives, let’s get started.

Game Details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves | NBA Regular Season 2022-2023

Date and Time: Wednesday December 21th, 2022; 7:00PM CST

Venue: Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Outcome Odds

Spread: Mavericks -3

O/U 229.5

Mavs ML: -150

Odds up to date as of 7 AM CST from DraftKings

When two below average teams get together, the only certainty is uncertainty. Stay away from the moneyline and stay even further away from the spread. There is zero value in picking a winner. Instead, lay a unit on the under.

Player Props

Luka Doncic OVER 30.5 points (-125)

Spencer Dinwiddie OVER 24.5 Pts+Rebs+Assts (-120)

Race to 15 Points in 2nd Quarter- Minnesota (-105)

There are riskier things you could do with your money than bet on Luka overs. The other two bets are where things get interesting. Instinct tells me Dinwiddie should score 20 points. That means he has to get a total of 5 rebounds and/or assists for this to hit. The juice is kind of high, but I think it’s worth it. The third pick might be my favorite of the night. If we assume Luka sits to start the second quarter, a lot will have to go right for Dallas to win this bet. Expect the bench to either give up the early lead or allow the deficit to grow. Personally, I’m throwing 3 units on this bet.

Player of the Game

Quick SGP: Luka- Last Mavericks Points Scorer + Over 35 Points (+700)

To get to 4 Billion, you have to be willing to take on risk. Betting that Luka will score the team’s last basket and go over 35 points seems like a risk worth taking when you’re getting 7 to 1 odds on your money.