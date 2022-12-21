GAME THREAD: Dallas Mavericks at Minnesota Timberwolves

WHO: Dallas Mavericks @ Minnesota Timberwolves

WHAT: Trying to go to .500, again

WHERE: Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota

WHEN: 7:00 p.m. CST

HOW: Bally Sports Southwest

THE STORY: Oh boy oh boy more Dallas Mavericks basketball to watch! Who is excited?! Is anyone? Well this team is a drag to watch so if the answer is no, I don’t blame you.

But with Dorian Finney-Smith, Josh Green, and Maxi Kleber all on the shelf, Jason Kidd has no choice but to lean into the offense. And Christian Wood is starting, so we should at least get some decent basketball to watch for once. But Luka Doncic struggled against the long defense of the Timberwolves and got so sick of the calls (and playing basketball that night) that he went and got himself ejected. Perhaps he turns it around.

These Mavericks need something. This sucks so far and it should be a crime to not have entertaining basketball on a team with Luka Doncic. See everyone after the game. I have recap. Yay.