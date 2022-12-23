Mavericks Odds: How to bet the Dallas Mavericks vs Houston Rockets

It’s the Friday before the holidays and there are a million things we could be doing tonight. We could meet up with old friends at the local watering hole and laugh at the old times. We could spend time with our families and battle the cold with some warm pastries and classic movies. Not us though. We have a sickness. That sickness requires us to find a quiet corner and live and die with every missed corner three against the lowly Houston Rockets. We will try to avoid yelling profanities with grandma a few feet away, but we will ultimately fail. She will scurry over and asked what happened. Meekly, we will have to let her know its the third wide open shot Reggie Bullock has bricked and her judgmental gaze will only make things worse. But that’s sports and we wouldn't have it any other way.

Game Details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves | NBA Regular Season 2022-2023

Date and Time: Friday December 23rd, 2022; 7:10PM CST

Venue: Toyota Center, Houston, Texas.

Outcome Odds

Spread: Mavericks -7 (-110)

O/U: 219.5

Moneyline: Mavericks -275

Absolutely not. I’d give the Nigerian prince in my email inbox my checking account information before I’d trust the Mavericks to cover at this point. As far as the over/under, this could be an absolute shootout or a race to 90 points. Nope.

Player Props

Alperen Sengun Over 13.5 Points (+100)

Christian Wood Over 18.5 Points (-115)

Christian Wood Under 1.5 Assists (-110)

Tim Hardaway Jr. Over 3.5 (+120)

Christian Wood Over 1.5 3s (-165)

The Mavericks have no rim protection. Sengun should feast down low. Getting plus odds on THJ 3s seems like an easy bet with some upside. This game, however, is about one person...Christian Wood. For Wood to hit the over on assists, it would require him to pass the ball. I don’t imagine that will happen often, if at all, tonight. I do, however, think that Wood has a huge game tonight. The juice on the over on 3s is huge but i would add it to any same game parlays you think about putting together tonight.

Player of the Game

Christian Wood Over 29.5 Pts+Rebs+Assts

Wood will end the night with 20 and 10 and hit the over. Write it in ink.