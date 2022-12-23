GAME THREAD: Dallas Mavericks at Houston Rockets

WHO: Dallas Mavericks @ Houston Rockets

WHAT: Revenge game for the first really terrible of the season for Dallas

WHERE: Toyota Center, Houston, Texas

WHEN: 7:00 p.m. CST

HOW: Bally Sports Southwest

THE STORY: The Mavericks face off against the Rockets on Friday night, their final game before the Christmas Day showcase and the last of a four game road trip. Dallas has one just a single contest thus far on the road trip so nabbing a road victory tonight would pull them to .500 on the trip and secure their fifth road win of the season.

The injury report for the Mavericks is LONG, so without Dorian Finney-Smith and Josh Green, it’s going to be another game where the Mavericks win with offense. The Rockets are a terrible team by design but the last time these two teams matched up the effort of Houston won out over whatever Dallas rolled out there. The Mavericks will need to come to play and play hard and that can’t be counted on thus far this year.

See everyone after the game. Go Mavs.