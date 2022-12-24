It is time to say thank you Dirk on Christmas Day

Dallas Mavericks fans nestled in for Christmas Eve has a lot to look forward to on Christmas Day. Before the Mavs square off with the Los Angeles Lakers on ABC at 1:30 pm, the city of Dallas gets a chance to say thank you to the legend, Dirk Nowitzki, one more time.

The Dirk Statue unveiling ceremony will be entitled “All Four One” and will begin at 11 am and will stream live on Mavs.com and is expected to last around 20 minutes. The greatest athlete in Dallas pro sports history gets enshrined in stone - a singular moment for a one-of-a-kind icon. The Dallas Morning News ran a nice piece about the sculptor behind the monument to basketball greatness that will stand in front of the AAC - and whatever arena succeeds it - for decades to come.

If you want a head start basking in Dirk nostalgia, this compilation of the big German’s best Christmas Day moments hits the mark.

Dirk’s accolades will continue when his surefire first-ballot Hall of Famer status becomes a reality. He was announced as a nominee a few days ago. Here are some key dates to remember as Dirk makes his way to the Hall:

Class of 2023 Finalist Announcement - Friday, February 17, 2023

Class of 2023 Class Announcement - Saturday, April 1, 2023

Class of 2023 Enshrinement Weekend - Friday & Saturday, August 11 & 12, 2023