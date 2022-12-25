 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Game Thread: Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Lakers

Game 34 of 82

By Kirk Henderson
/ new
NBA: Dallas Mavericks at Los Angeles Lakers Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

WHO: Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Lakers

WHAT: Christmas Day game!

WHERE: American Airlines Center

WHEN: 1:30 p.m. CST

HOW: ABC or ESPN

THE STORY: It’s a festive day in Dallas and not just because of Christmas. Dirk Nowitzki had his statue unveiled a few hours ago. It’s beyond perfect, in my opinion.

But, LeBron James is also in town with his Los Angeles Lakers to play a basketball game. I think it’s safe to say Luka Doncic is ready and I fully expect a massive game after this entrance.

Pound the over, is my advice.

Dorian Finney-Smith, Josh Green, and Kemba Walker are all out, dealing with various injuries. Jaden Hardy IS available, though given Jason Kidd’s rotations, I suspect he may not play at all. Hope I’m wrong on that.

We’ll have what coverage we can muster up today. You never know with our team what they’ll turn in. Go Mavs.

More From Mavs Moneyball

Loading comments...