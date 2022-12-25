Game Thread: Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Lakers

WHO: Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Lakers

WHAT: Christmas Day game!

WHERE: American Airlines Center

WHEN: 1:30 p.m. CST

HOW: ABC or ESPN

THE STORY: It’s a festive day in Dallas and not just because of Christmas. Dirk Nowitzki had his statue unveiled a few hours ago. It’s beyond perfect, in my opinion.

that’s a statue for sure pic.twitter.com/sfgXVYamLo — tim cato (@tim_cato) December 25, 2022

But, LeBron James is also in town with his Los Angeles Lakers to play a basketball game. I think it’s safe to say Luka Doncic is ready and I fully expect a massive game after this entrance.

Pound the over, is my advice.

Dorian Finney-Smith, Josh Green, and Kemba Walker are all out, dealing with various injuries. Jaden Hardy IS available, though given Jason Kidd’s rotations, I suspect he may not play at all. Hope I’m wrong on that.

We’ll have what coverage we can muster up today. You never know with our team what they’ll turn in. Go Mavs.