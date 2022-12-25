Stats Rundown: 4 numbers to know from the Mavericks roller coaster win over the Lakers

The Dallas Mavericks defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 124-115. The matchup lost some luster with both the Lakers and Mavericks struggling early this season. However, any matchup between Lebron James and Luka Doncic remains must see TV. Both players were up for the moment as they combined for 70 points. In a reversal from most of his games, Doncic got significantly more help.

Here are the stats to know.

51: Points the Mavericks scored in the third quarter

The Mavericks appeared to be heading towards disaster, trailing 54-43 at half. They quickly rectified this by winning the third quarter by an absurd 51-21 margin. The Mavericks were 9-of-12 from both two and three points ranges in the third quarter. The Mavericks had been getting good looks all game, they simply made them in the third quarter and it broke the Lakers.

37: Points plus assists from Christian Wood

Wood was incredible. He also chipped in eight rebounds, seven assists four steals and two blocks. The Mavericks outscored the Lakers by 16 points in his 38 minutes. Wood was fantastic on both ends of the court and incredibly efficient as he shot 12-of-17 from the floor. The most important number is his minutes. Wood is the second most talented player on the Mavericks, and they have to find ways to let him play more. When he plays like he did today, that is much easier.

He also tied his career high in assists today. That extra pass can make all the difference.

32: Points scored by Luka Doncic

Doncic is so amazing that we take him for granted. We shouldn’t. His impact was muted early because of the Lakers hard doubles, but he continually got his teammates open shots all game long. He took 16 shots to score his 32 points and chipped in nine rebounds and assists and two steals. He was team high +24 in 39 minutes.

26: Points scored by Tim Hardaway Jr

Hardaway can be a frustrating player, but he is the Mavericks highest volume shooter. He is also the player other than Doncic who does not need to be wide open to make shots. Hardaway has gone through quite a few struggles this year, but the team is so much better when he plays well.

Overall, a happy holidays to everyone that are made that much more happy by the Mavericks win.

