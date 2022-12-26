Scenes from the Mavericks’ Dirk Nowitzki statue unveiling ceremony

On a chilly Christmas morning in front of the American Airlines Center, the Dallas Mavericks, current and former players, fans, and city officials gathered to pay tribute NBA legend Dirk Nowitzki. In a 20-plus minute ceremony, the team unveiled a statue honoring the future Hall-of-Famer.

The statue was created by artist Omri Amrany, who worked closely with Nowitzki and Holger Gerschwinder to accurately capture Dirk’s signature one-legged fadeaway jump shot. Inscribed on the base of the statue are words that Nowitzki says encapsulates everything that his career and time in Dallas embodies.

“I’m going to leave you guys with the motto it says right there on the side under my name, on the side of the base,” Nowitzki said, pointing to his bronze likeness. “It is actually 21 letters for 21 years, and I think it sums up my career here for the Dallas Mavericks perfectly. It says, ‘Loyalty never fades away.’”

Check out scenes from the day’s events.