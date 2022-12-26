Luka Doncic named Western Conference Player of the Week

The NBA announced Monday that Luka Doncic was named the Western Conference Player of the Week for games played between Monday, December 19 through Sunday, December 25. This is the first time Doncic has been named player of the week this season and the eighth time in his career.

In four games, Doncic posted averages of 31.5 points, eight rebounds, nine assists, and 2.3 steals in 36.8 minutes per game. He shot 49.4 percent overall, 42.9 percent on three-point attempts, and 81.8 percent from the free throw line, helping the Mavericks to a 3-1 week.

Doncic’s best effort came against the Houston Rockets on December 23. In that game, the Mavericks superstar guard poured in a season-high 50 points, a team-high eight rebounds, a game-high 10 assists, and a game-high-tying three steals in 42 minutes in the 112-106 win.

On Christmas Day against the Los Angeles Lakers, Doncic helped fuel a second-half comeback to finish the week. He scored a team-high 32 points, grabbed a game-high nine rebounds, dished a game-high nine assists, and swiped two steals in the Mavericks’ 124-115 win.

All of Doncic’s Player of the Week honors have come since the 2019-20 season. In that time, he has the most of any player in the Western Conference and the third-most in the league. Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks has 10 and the Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum has nine.

Doncic trails only Dirk Nowitzki for the franchise mark for the weekly award. Nowitzki earned Player of the Week honors 16 times during his career.

Read the full release: