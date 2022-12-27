Mavericks Odds: How to bet the Dallas Mavericks vs New York Knicks

After losing to the Maverick’s on December 3rd, the Jalen Brunson led Knicks pulled off 8 wins in a row before their recent 3 game losing streak. If you’re the Mavericks, you’re hoping the Knick’s shooting woes and late game blunders continue tonight.

Game Details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks vs New York Knicks | NBA Regular Season 2022-2023

Date and Time: Tuesday, December 27th, 2022; 7:30PM CST

Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas.

Outcome Odds

Spread: Mavericks -4.5 (-115)

O/U: 219

Moneyline: Mavericks -195

The value is 100% on the Knicks. Even when the Mavericks win, they don’t cover. While the line isn’t particularly high, you simply can’t trust the Mavericks to put teams away. The Mavericks should win, but it won’t be by more than 3 points.

Player Props

Julius Randle Over 27.5 Points

Luka Doncic Over 30.5 Points

Tim Hardaway Jr. Over 16.5 Points

RJ Barrett Under 23.5 Points

The Knicks 8 game win streak was in large part to Randle’s resurgence. His shooting splits and ability to hit contested jumper have improved. Tonight, his ability to punish defenders in the paint will be the difference maker. With Maxi Kleber out, the Mavericks don’t have a defender who can physically contend with Randle on the block. Dwight Powell will try and ultimately fail. Christian Wood is one of those inflatable characters you see in front of car dealerships. He looks tall but won't put up much of a fight. Randle will live at the free throw line today and should cruise to 30 points. Luka is Luka and will cherish the opportunity to go back and forth with Randle. In his last game against the Knicks, Tim Hardaway Jr. exploded and let the New York crowd know that the city belongs to him. Tonight’s game is at home, but I am expecting a similar performance. For Knicks fans, RJ Barrett may be the most polarizing player on the roster. He shows flashes of brilliance that convince people he can be a building block for the future. Too often, however, his inconsistency and style of play make for a frustrating watch. Tonight, I expect Randle’s presence in the paint will make things difficult for Barrett to get to his spots. I’m taking the under on his point total.

Player of the Game

Julius Randle Over 41.5 Pts/Rebs/Assts

Randle is going to kick our teeth in tonight. Hopefully, our wings can hit enough open shots to withstand it.