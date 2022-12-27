Game Thread: Dallas Mavericks vs New York Knicks

WHO: Dallas Mavericks vs New York Knicks

WHAT: The Return of Jalen Brunson

WHERE: American Airlines Center

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. CST

HOW: NBAtv or BallySports Southwest

THE STORY: As of this writing, it’s not clear if Jalen Bruson will face off against his old team, but we sure hope he plays. As for the Mavericks, there’s a whole bunch of folks not playing still and eventually we might see that tax the rest of the Dallas roster as they try to hold the line.

It’ll be interesting to see who matches up with who this game; Julius Randle might EAT against the Mavericks since Dallas has no one to really bother him defensively with both Dorian Finney-Smith and Maxi Kleber are out. Dallas is riding an actual win streak and they need to do their best to keep the pressure turned up despite a game-heavy month.

See everyone after the game.