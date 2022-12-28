Luka Doncic scores 60 points, Dallas holds off Knicks in overtime, 126-121

The Dallas Mavericks held off the New York Knicks in overtime on Wednesday night, 126-121. Luka Doncic led Dallas to their fourth straight win, putting on a historic performance, scoring 60 points, grabbing 21 rebounds, and dishing 10 assists. To be quite frank, we’ve never seen a game like this in NBA history. We will most likely never see one like it again.

Josh Bowe and I start from there, working backwards. The Mavericks were down most of the game with the Knicks shooting the hell out of the ball throughout the first three quarters. At the 44 second mark in the fourth, with Dallas down 108-101, Luka Doncic had a cow about a non-call he was wrong about (he wanted an 8 second call), and the Mavericks were down 110-101. Then through a series of wild circumstances that Josh and I cover, Dallas found themselves down three with Luka on the free throw line with just four seconds left. He made the first, missed the second on purpose, then somehow scored the end of regulation bucket to tie things at 115-115. Dallas went on to win in a slog fest in overtime.

This was an incredible performance, aided by luck, but also by Spencer Dinwiddie pouring in 25 points and Christian Wood playing defense as hard as I’ve ever seen him try. Josh and I talk about a lot in this rambling, very fun podcast. Check out the latest edition of Mavs Moneyball After Dark right here or wherever you get your podcasts.

