 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The world reacts to Luka Doncic’s 60-point performance against the Knicks

Doncic’s performance dropped jaws and provoked reactions throughout NBA Twitter.

By Ben Zajdel
/ new
New York Knicks v Dallas Mavericks Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images

Luka Doncic dragged the Dallas Mavericks to a win over the New York Knicks Tuesday night, pulling off one of the most incredible wins of the season. The game resulted in some fascinating stats, for the Mavericks, and for Doncic himself.

Doncic finished with 60 points, 21 rebounds, and 10 assists. That’s something that’s never been done before. Not one NBA player ever put up a stat line like that.

Not surprisingly, NBA Twitter reacted like the rest of us—wild-eyed amazement. Here are some of the best reactions to Doncic’s otherworldly performance:

Kevin Durant compared the performance to a video game, and he’s not wrong:

He even had an old school player like Kevin Garnett impressed, which is pretty hard to do:

Doncic’s former teammate Kristaps Porzingis chimed in:

Trae Young, who knows scoring almost as well as anyone, commented on how easy it looked:

Pau Gasol played with Kobe Bryant, so I’d imagine he’s not easily impressed:

The awe spread beyond the NBA world. Knicks fan Ben Stiller couldn’t even be mad:

Architectural critic, cycling journalist, and Luka-appreciator Kate Wagner perhaps summed it up best:

And wife of our former colleague and friend Jonathan Tjarks was at last night’s game as well. Melissa and their little boy got to see Luka make history as well.

You can listen to our latest podcast episode in the player embedded below, and to make sure you don’t miss a single one moving forward, subscribe to the Mavs Moneyball podcast feed on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, Pocketcasts, or Castbox.

You can check our our After Dark Recap podcasts, Spotify Live recordings, Moneyball Minute shows, and guest shows on the Mavs Moneyball Podcast feed. Please subscribe, rate, and review.

More From Mavs Moneyball

Loading comments...