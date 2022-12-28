The world reacts to Luka Doncic’s 60-point performance against the Knicks

Luka Doncic dragged the Dallas Mavericks to a win over the New York Knicks Tuesday night, pulling off one of the most incredible wins of the season. The game resulted in some fascinating stats, for the Mavericks, and for Doncic himself.

Doncic finished with 60 points, 21 rebounds, and 10 assists. That’s something that’s never been done before. Not one NBA player ever put up a stat line like that.

Not surprisingly, NBA Twitter reacted like the rest of us—wild-eyed amazement. Here are some of the best reactions to Doncic’s otherworldly performance:

60/21/10 is INSANE!!!!!!! Luka — kuz (@kylekuzma) December 28, 2022

Kevin Durant compared the performance to a video game, and he’s not wrong:

That was a MyCareer type performance from Luka tonight. Some video game shit — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) December 28, 2022

He even had an old school player like Kevin Garnett impressed, which is pretty hard to do:

It’ll be another statue in Dallas… Luka is like that! ‍♂️ — Kevin Garnett (@KevinGarnett5KG) December 28, 2022

Doncic’s former teammate Kristaps Porzingis chimed in:

60/20/10?? este tio no es normal @luka7doncic — Kristaps Porzingis (@kporzee) December 28, 2022

Trae Young, who knows scoring almost as well as anyone, commented on how easy it looked:

Luka just having fun!

The game EZ @luka7doncic ! — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) December 28, 2022

Pau Gasol played with Kobe Bryant, so I’d imagine he’s not easily impressed:

The awe spread beyond the NBA world. Knicks fan Ben Stiller couldn’t even be mad:

No comment on #Knicks collapse…



All time @luka7doncic performance . — Ben Stiller (@BenStiller) December 28, 2022

Architectural critic, cycling journalist, and Luka-appreciator Kate Wagner perhaps summed it up best:

I cannot get over luka dončić who might be the greatest athlete I have ever witnessed play sports in my life — sports fan (@mcmansionhell) December 28, 2022

And wife of our former colleague and friend Jonathan Tjarks was at last night’s game as well. Melissa and their little boy got to see Luka make history as well.

The coolest part of tonight, this was Jackson Tjarks’ first Mavs game. A 60 point Luka triple double in a Mavs win.



I know Jon enjoyed that one too.



(obviously sharing this with Melissa’s permission) pic.twitter.com/Y8p7kBxpUe — Isaac Harris (@IsaacLHarris) December 28, 2022

