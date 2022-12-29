3 considerations as the Dallas Mavericks host the Houston Rockets

The Dallas Mavericks, winners of their last four games, host the Houston Rockets Thursday evening at the American Airline Center. With Reggie Bullock listed as questionable per the Maverick's injury report Wednesday afternoon and with Luka Doncic averaging 42.6 minutes per game in the previous 3 games, this could be a scheduled loss/rest game for Luka.

The Rockets are coming into Dallas, losing 6 of their last 7 games. One of those losses came against the Mavericks just six days ago. As of Wednesday afternoon, Eric Gordon is listed as day-to-day for the Rocket's injury report. Houston also ruled out Jae' Sean Tate for the game.

You again?

Whoever created the NBA schedule decided that Dallas and Houston would not play each other again after January 2nd of 2023. So the Mavericks and Rockets will end up playing each other three times in ten days. Houston is young and athletic and they can rebound the basketball. On paper, the Rockets are the type of team the Mavericks could struggle against. Fortunately for the Mavericks, not everything comes with age. Houston ranks 28th in the NBA in offensive and defensive ratings, with a -5.8 net rating this season.

Christian Wood is in a groove

Within the last seven games, Christian Wood has been great. Ideally, having a steady 20-punch point paired with Luka should make things easier for Mavericks moving forward this season. The points and rebounds are nice, but I've been impressed with Woods's defense during this stretch. Averaging 2.4 blocks is a welcome post presence, considering the Mavericks don't have Maxi Kleber available for the foreseeable future. Whether it's Christian finally gaining the trust of head coach Jason Kidd or just the lack of options, Wood's effort on the defensive end hasn't gone unnoticed.

Christian Wood last 7 games:



20.3 PPG

9.4 RPG

2.4 BPG

52.1 FG%



Top 3 in BPG in that span. pic.twitter.com/AZPQiKLHAh — StatMuse (@statmuse) December 28, 2022

Keep going

The Houston Rockets are already on the list of several games this season that the Mavericks had no business losing. However, even with the Mavericks fighting through injuries and lack of depth, Dallas still has enough fight to beat a Houston Rockets club trying to find their own identity. The Mavericks are in a great spot within their schedule where Dallas will not have to play a team over .500 until January 5th when the Mavs host the Boston Celtics. Let's hope the Mavericks handle their business and extend their win streak to season-high five games by beating these Rockets.

How to watch?

You can watch or stream the game on Bally Sports at 7:00 CST.