Mavericks Odds: How to bet the Dallas Mavericks vs Houston Rockets

The Mavericks needed all 50 of Luka’s points to hold on against the Rockets in their last matchup less than a week ago. While their most recent win against the Knicks was exciting, it took a historic last-minute comeback to pull out a win against a New York team that was without Jalen Brunson. The team’s shooting woes are very much real, the defense has taken a step back without Maxi Kleber and Dorian Finney-Smith, and the team’s offensive output is overly reliant on Tim Hardaway’s volume shooting. In the short term, every win counts the same, but the team has done little to dispel the long-term concerns fans have about the team.

Game Details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks vs Houston Rockets | NBA Regular Season 2022-2023

Date and Time: Thursday, December 29th, 2022; 7:40PM CST

Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas.

Outcome Odds

Spread: Mavericks -10 (-105)

O/U: 225.5

Moneyline: Mavericks -500

Look, the Mavericks were fortunate to cover against the Knicks. If just one of a dozen things in the final minute does against Dallas, the Mavericks would have lost and failed to cover yet another game. They struggled to close out the Rockets in their last matchup so there is no way we can recommend laying 10 points against anyone. Take the Rockets +10.

Player Props

Luka Doncic Over 32.5 Points (-145)

Alperen Sengun Over 13.5 Points (-125)

Christian Wood Over 2.5 Threes (+140)

The Rocket’s “offense” is extremely disjointed and it’s difficult to pinpoint what they want their identity to be on a night-to-night basis. Our role players are impossible to predict so I would recommend using these three props as part of a Same Game Parlay. At +800 odds, this seems like a risk worth taking.

Player of the Game

Luka Doncic Over 50.5 Pts/Rebs/Assts

If you were expecting an M. Nighy Shyamalan type ending to this article, I am sorry to disappoint. Luka could easily hit the over with points alone. Put the mortgage on this prop and do so with confidence.