Game Thread: Dallas Mavericks vs Houston Rockets

WHO: Dallas Mavericks vs Houston Rockets

WHAT: Trap game trap game trap game

WHERE: American Airlines Center

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. CST

HOW: BallySports Southwest

THE STORY: A game removed from scoring 60 points and six days removed from scoring 50 points, Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks play the Houston Rockets. Houston, as we know, was the team Doncic scored 50 on and they needed the points.

It’s understandable if the Mavericks come out a bit emotionally hungover after the New York Knicks win. Flatness happens and Dallas has played a lot of basketball. But hopefully Jason Kidd and company have a play to stave that off because these injured Mavericks aren’t good enough to take nights off or give away games to lesser teams. They’ve done that enough this season.

Perhaps familiarity will breed contempt between the state rivals and everyone will put on a show. That’s what I hope for at least.

Go Mavs. See you after the game.