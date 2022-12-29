Stats Rundown: 3 stats to know from the Mavericks 129-114 victory over the Rockets

The Dallas Mavericks defeated the Houston Rockets 129-114. Luka Doncic continued to be absolutely amazing. Christian Wood continued his recent trend of imitating Dikembe Mutombo and the Mavericks beat a bad team easily.

Here are the stats to know.

60: Combined points, rebounds and assists for Luka Doncic

This is not normal. Doncic is playing at an all-around offensive level that maybe five guys in the history of basketball have ever reached, and that might be generous. Doncic makes it easy to take him for granted due to the levels of pure excellence he routinely reaches effortlessly. Don’t. There will come a time when this is a story one tells their children.

4: Blocks by Christian Wood

Wood appeared to be chasing blocks rather than simply playing defense at times this game, but the continued defensive effort is welcome. Wood has always had tantalizing gifts on that end, but he is actualizing them at this point. He will never truly be one of the elite rim protectors in the NBA, but he doesn’t have to be given what he brings on the other end. He also made five threes in this game which underscores his versatility.

18: Points by Tim Hardaway Jr.

The Mavericks are simply better when Hardaway makes shots. He was still inefficient in this game as he was 5-of-14, but his volume scoring is incredibly important. The Mavericks need someone willing to knock down all of the shots that Doncic creates, and Hardaway is certainly willing if not always able.

Overall, the Mavericks continued their winning streak and they did so without having to play Doncic the entire second half. That constitutes a successful game.

You can listen to our latest podcast episode in the player embedded below, and to make sure you don’t miss a single one moving forward, subscribe to the Mavs Moneyball podcast feed on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, Pocketcasts, or Castbox.

You can check our our After Dark Recap podcasts, Spotify Live recordings, Moneyball Minute shows, and guest shows on the Mavs Moneyball Podcast feed. Please subscribe, rate, and review.