GAME THREAD: Dallas Mavericks at New York Knicks

WHO: Dallas Mavericks at New York Knicks

WHAT: Meeting up with old pal Jalen Brunson for the first time since he went to the Knicks

WHERE: Madison Square Garden, New York City, New York

WHEN: 11:00 a.m. CT

HOW: Bally Sports Southwest

THE STORY: Dread it, run from it, destiny still arrives. In this case, destiny is a match up of Luka Dončić and the Mavericks versus Jalen Brunson and the Knicks. It’s the first match up since Dallas let Jalen Brunson walk (and yes they did let him walk, they didn’t offer the maximum amount possible).

Christian Wood is out for some reason, weakening an already weak bench. The Knicks are as middling as the Mavericks but this game is on their court and Dallas can’t seem to win a road game.

Let’s hope the Mavericks can hit any free throws. See you all after the game.