Stats rundown: 3 numbers from a Dallas Mavericks win over the New York Knicks, 121-100

The Dallas Mavericks defeated the New York Knicks 121-100 Saturday afternoon in New York City. The win brings the Mavericks’ record to 11-11, tied for ninth in the West. The Knicks are now 10-13 , sitting 11th in the East.

Luka Doncic led all scorers with 30 points to go along with eight rebounds and seven assists. Tim Hardaway Jr. exploded for 28 points (more on him later). Maxi Kleber chipped in 13 points off the bench. Julius Randle led the Knicks with 24 points. Former Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson scored 13.

Here are three numbers from the game:

8: 3-pointers by Tim Hardaway Jr.

Hardaway has been in an incredible slump this year, and if you want to be realistic, stretching back to the first half of last year before he was injured. For a Mavericks team built on shooting, that has been struggling to hit shots, one of their premier shooters actually getting buckets is huge. Hardaway getting back to the player he was in 2020-21 would be the lift these Mavericks need. It looked that way today. He went 8-of-13 from deep, scoring 28 points.

21: Shots at the rim the Mavericks allowed

After allowing the Detroit Pistons to live at the rim in Thursday night’s loss, the Mavericks tightened up the defense and protected the paint. The Knicks only attempted 21 shots at the rim today, as opposed to the 33 the Pistons got up on Thursday. Dallas getting back to protecting the interior was a nice sign for a scuffling defense.

24: 3-pointers by the Mavericks.

Hardaway wasn’t the only one who broke out of a slump. Dallas shot 24-of-61 (39%) from behind the arc today. Games like this can get everyone’s confidence back. You could especially see it Maxi Kleber, who went 3-of-5 on 3-pointers. Kleber is such a confidence shooter, and when his shot isn’t falling, he’s reluctant take even wide open looks. Hopefully this gives him boost for the next month, and the same goes for the rest of the Mavericks shooters. Even the struggling Reggie Bullock was able to put up a 3-of-7 line from deep.

The 24 made threes was one short of a franchise record. Maybe December is when the Mavericks will remember how to shoot.

You can listen to our latest podcast episode in the player embedded below, and to make sure you don’t miss a single one moving forward, subscribe to the Mavs Moneyball podcast feed on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, Pocketcasts, or Castbox.

You can check our our After Dark Recap podcasts, Spotify Live recordings, Moneyball Minute shows, and guest shows on the Mavs Moneyball Podcast feed. Please subscribe, rate, and review.