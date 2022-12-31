Mavericks Odds: How to bet the Dallas Mavericks vs San Antonio Spurs

For the first time in what seemed like an eternity, the Mavericks didn’t play with their food and took care of business against the Houston Rockets. Hopefully, we see more of the same tonight. The Spurs are obviously well coached and what they lack in talent they make up for in effort. The Mavericks should win tonight but they won’t be able to simply roll the ball out and expect a victory.

Game Details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks vs San Antonio Spurs | NBA Regular Season 2022-2023

Date and Time: Thursday, December 31st, 2022; 6PM EST

Venue: AT&T Center, San Antonio, Texas.

Outcome Odds:

Spread: Mavericks -7 (-105)

O/U: 231

Moneyline: Mavericks -265

The spread is low enough that I would think about it but I’m scorned and have been burnt too often by the Mavericks. I’m leaning towards to the under but I will probably concentrate on player props instead.

Player Props

Jakob Poeltl over 12.5 Points

Jakob Poeltl over 9.5 Rebounds

Christian Wood over 2.5 Threes

Luka over 3.5 Threes

Christian Wood over 1.5 Blocks

Jakob Poeltl is annoying good. He’s not the biggest or the fastest or the most skilled but he is a quality NBA big man. I anticipate he’ll get a double-double tonight. Vegas has yet to fully adjust to Wood’s ability to knock down 3s and i anticipate his streak of 2+ blocks a game continues tonight. For Luka, this could be a game where he is looking forward to the NYE festivities and doesn't attack the pain with as much ferocity. We may see him settle for a few more jumpers from deep.

Player of the Game

Luka Doncic Over 51.5 Points/Rebs/Assts

This is up one from the usual line of 50.5. He has cleared this prop with ease. I would double or triple up on this bet.