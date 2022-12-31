Game Thread: Dallas Mavericks at San Antonio Spurs

WHO: Dallas Mavericks at San Antonio Spurs

WHAT: Chance for the Mavericks to extend their winning streak

WHERE: AT&T Center, San Antonio, TX

WHEN: 6 p.m. CST

HOW: Bally Sports Southwest

THE STORY: Luka Doncic is in the midst of one of the greatest stretches of basketball anyone has ever played. The Spurs are playing their best ball of the season, but that has only resulted in a 5-5 record over their last ten games.

The questions for the Mavericks will simply be is Doncic human? And can anyone help him? If Doncic can keep up his elite play, the second might not matter in this particular game. The way he is playing right now is the type of thing you talk about decades later. Enjoy it.

Christian Wood is also doing a solid Rudy Gobert impersonation on the defensive end. It will be fun to see if he can keep that up as well.

Go Mavs. See you after the game.