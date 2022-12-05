Mavericks Odds: How to bet the Phoenix Suns vs Dallas Mavericks

The Suns come into Dallas with their confidence sky-high off a 38-point shellacking of the San Antonio Spurs. The Mavs coming off a strong second-half performance to clinch a win in New York, look to keep it rolling in front of the home crowd. Let’s dive into the bets we have on the slate tonight.

Game Details

Fixture: Phoenix Suns vs Dallas Mavericks | NBA Regular Season 2022-2023

Date and Time: Monday December 5th, 2022; 7:30PM CST

Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas.

Outcome Odds

Spread: Mavericks -3.5

O/U 221.5

Mavs ML: -165

Odds up to date as of 1 AM CST from DraftKings

The word “rivalry” seems to be a saturated term in the sports world. While the true definition can be debated, there is one thing that is certain between these two teams: they don’t like each other. After a thrilling seven-game playoff series, anytime these two teams play each other, it seems to make for must-see TV. While the Suns are one of the best teams at home, they have a losing record on the road at 4-5. Missing their floor general Chris Paul due to injury might prove to be a big blow for a road team that is coming into American Airlines Center with a crowd that is going to be LOUD for this game. Give me the Mavs -3.

Player Props

Deandre Ayton Over 10.5 rebounds (-125)

Ayton’s line to have a double-double is currently favored at -170 so this is excellent value here at -125 for the rebound side alone.

Luka Doncic Over 2.5 3’s (-135)

He loves to jack them up at home. I could see him setting the tone and attempting four or five in the first half alone.

Play of the day

Luka Doncic over 31.5 points (-115)

I don’t have the credentials for locker room access so I can’t confirm if Luka has a calendar but if he does, this game would be circled. Angry Luka likes to score points to win us bets and winning bets makes us happy. Science says opposites attract and science can’t be wrong, right?

Record:

DegenSam picks (15-7 on the year. 2-1 Play of the day)