GAME THREAD: Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns

WHO: Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns

WHAT: Trying to get a regular season win against the Suns for the first time since November 2019

WHERE: American Airlines Center, Dallas Texas

WHEN: 7:30 p.m CT

HOW: Bally Sports Southwest or NBAtv

THE STORY: The Mavericks gave away the opening game of the season against the Suns and they’re hopefully going to take this one tonight.

Phoenix just seems to have the Maverick number in the regular season as the last time the Mavericks won one, the first case of Covid-19 hadn’t made it into the media yet.

Keeping Ayton off the glass will be my order of the day, as Devin Booker is going to get his. Like most games. Dallas has the squad to win and with Suns on their third game in four days, maybe Dallas can wear them down.

Join us after the game for the usual stuff. There’s another game tomorrow so everyone get ready for a lot of hoops over 48 hours. Go Mavs.