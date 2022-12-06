TNT Double-Header: Los Angeles Lakers at Cleveland Cavaliers and Dallas Mavericks at Denver Nuggets

TNT starts the night off with Lebron James coming back home to Cleveland as his Lakers take on the Cavs. Shortly following that game, the Dallas Mavericks come into Denver red-hot after winning back-to-back games by double digits for the first time this season. Let’s dive into some of the plays we have for tonight’s exciting games.

DraftKings Odds: Los Angeles Lakers at Cleveland Cavaliers

Spread: Cleveland Cavaliers -4 (-110)

MoneyLine: Lakers (+150), Cavaliers(-175)

Over/Under: 225.5(-110)

Reverse revenge game? Lebron James has played his fair share of revenge games in Ohio but this is the most talented Cavs team since the king left for South Beach so Cleveland might be looking to set the tone early. The Lakers are playing their best stretch of basketball this season winning 8 of their last 10 games.

This marks the first time a Lebron-led team is an underdog against the Cavaliers. The Cavs currently have the highest-rated defense in the league. With expectations sky high and Jarret Allen questionable to play with a back injury, the spotlight might be a little too bright for this newly assembled Cavs team.

Verdict: Lebron sneaks past father time at least once more in this one. Take the Lakers with the points.

Spread: Nuggets -4.5(-110)

Over/Under: 223

MoneyLine: Mavericks (+175), Nuggets(-200)

NBA players are never thrilled about two games in two nights, but playing the second night of a back-to-back in Denver’s altitude tends to be the least enjoyable version of one. Although Luka Doncic has given us many magic moments this year, his high usage rate has led to games where he eventually loses steam. Following an emotional victory over the newly rival Suns last night, I would not be surprised to get a Hookah Doncic performance due to how gassed he is.

Dad jokes aside, a whopping 92% of the money is on the over according to VSIN.com. The Mavs shooting has been out of this world lately so the Denver altitude could be the eventual sign that knocks them back down to planet Earth.

Verdict: Denver plays tough and likes to rebound which is something the Mavs seem to be deathly allergic to. Take the Nuggets with the points and the under.

Record:

DegenSam picks (18-8 on the year. 3-1 Play of the day)

