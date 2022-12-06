Mavericks Odds: How to bet the Dallas Mavericks vs Denver Nuggets

Game Details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks vs Denver Nuggets | NBA Regular Season 2022-2023

Date and Time: Tuesday, December 6th, 2022; 9:00 PM CST

Venue: Ball Arena, Denver, CO.

Outcome Odds

Spread: Mavericks +5 (-105)

O/U 223

Mavs ML: +170

Odds up to date as of 11:30 a.m. CST from DraftKings

The Nuggets enter tonight’s game having lost two games in a row, while the Mavericks ride a two-game winning streak into Denver. Not only has Dallas won two consecutive games, but they have looked good doing it. Denver is without their third-best offensive weapon in Michael Porter Jr., and a glue guy in Jeff Green. On national TV, I expect Luka Doncic and company to show up and get it done, which is why I am taking the Mavericks moneyline at +170.

Player Props

Spencer Dinwiddie over 22.5 points+rebounds+assists (-120)

Nikola Jokic over 11.5 rebounds (+105)

Dinwiddie has hit the prop three out of four times he played 30 or more minutes against Jamal Murray, and the one miss was by one point, rebound, or assist. He has been the Mavericks second-most consistent player and is averaging almost 17 points and five assists this year, which would hook the line without accumulating any rebounds. As a kicker, he has gone over this line on every second night of a back-to-back this year, except against Houston, where had nine points and missed by one.

The Mavericks have serious rebounding issues still, and Jokic is one of the world’s best rebounders. He has grabbed 16 boards the last three times he played against Dallas, and getting 12 tonight should not be an issue.

Player of the Day:

Luka Doncic over 8.5 assists (-125)

Doncic averages over 10 assists for his career against Denver, and should hit this line with ease tonight. With a defender like Aaron Gordon guarding him, he will have to rely on his teammates a little more, and should have plenty of potential assists. Doncic has hit this prop 10-of-13 times in his career against the Nuggets, including games his rookie year.