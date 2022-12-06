GAME THREAD: Dallas Mavericks vs Denver Nuggets

WHO: Dallas Mavericks vs Denver Nuggets

WHAT: The Mavericks attempt to grab a win in an almost impossible situation against the Nuggets.

WHERE: Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado

WHEN: 9:00 p.m CT

HOW: TNT

THE STORY: The Mavericks have the odds stacked against them. They’re on the second night of a back-to-back, facing a well-rested Nuggets team. Not only that, they’re on their third game in four nights, and fourth game in six nights. It’ll be the fourth city in which they’ve played a game over those six nights, and they’ll be dealing with the thin air of the Mile High City.

Not exactly ideal circumstances to be taking on the two-time reigning MVP in Nikola Jokic and the fourth seed Nuggets. But it’s all part of the NBA schedule. This will be the first time the Mavericks see Jokic this season. He missed both games in Dallas in November. The good thing is Dallas got their core rotation plenty of rest by blowing out the Phoenix Suns last night.

Hopefully the Mavericks come out with plenty of energy and hit their shots. Otherwise, it could be a long night.