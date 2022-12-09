Mavericks Odds: How to bet the Dallas Mavericks vs Milwaukee Bucks

Game Details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks vs Milwaukee Bucks | NBA Regular Season 2022-2023

Date and Time: Friday, December 9th, 2022; 9:00 pm CST

Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX.

Outcome Odds

Spread: Mavericks Pick ‘Em (-105)

O/U 224.5

Odds up to date as of 11:30 a.m. CST from DraftKings

The Mavericks have strung together a number of solid performances against some very good teams. Role players are hitting more open shots while the attention to detail on the defensive ends seems to have reappeared. They will need that attention to detail in order to deal with the problems that Giannis presents. Their recent play is probably the reason why this line is currently set a pick ‘em. There’s no value on the Mavs straight up so I’d shift my focus to the player props. If the Mavericks are going to pull this out, Luka will have to have another spectacular night and the role players will need to step up. Were Grayson Allen to miss the game I’d bet my entire NetWorth on Dallas to win but apparently you cannot stop Grayson Allen, you can only hope to contain him.

Player Props

Dorian Finney-Smith Over 8.5 Points

Grayson Allen Over 8.5 Points

Luka Doncic Over 30.5 Points

Dorian Finney-Smith Over 1.5 Threes

Luka Doncic Over 2.5 Threes

The Bucks allow a ton of corner threes and I expect Dorian Finney-Smith to be the beneficiary, If he can hit two threes, he’ll hit the over on 3 pointers made and should be able to hit his over on points. Grayson Allen is the greatest shooter of our generation and the folks over at DraftKings are insulting him with a point total that low. Luka is Luka and i expect he’ll relish the opportunity to go head-to-head with Giannis.

Player of the Day

Luka Doncic over 47.5 Pts+Rebs+Assts

In Luka we trust. Someone more technologically savvy than myself could probably find a way to research this, but I imagine Luka has hit his overs more often than not. There aren’t any guarantees in gambling but with his usage rate, Luka overs may be some of the safest bets you can make.