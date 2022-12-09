GAME THREAD: Dallas Mavericks vs Milwaukee Bucks

WHO: Dallas Mavericks vs Milwaukee Bucks

WHAT: Another national television game

WHERE: American Airline Center, Dallas Texas

WHEN: 9:00 p.m CT

HOW: ESPN

THE STORY: The Mavericks are playing the front end of a brutal back to back, with game one coming against the Milwaukee Bucks at home at 9pm. Then they jump on a plane and head to Chicago where they will face the Bulls 19 hours later. Bad scheduling by the NBA in this one.

Which is why it’ll be important for the Dallas Mavericks to take care of business, if they can, quickly. Of course, the Bucks are one of the best teams in the NBA, so that’s no easy task. One thing to look for is how the Mavericks get corner threes against the Bucks. Dallas leads the NBA in the volume of threes taken in the corners. What’s fascinating is that Milwaukee leads the league in preventing these shots. Rock, meet hard place.

See everyone after the game. Go Mavs.