SBN Reacts: Are the Mavericks buyers or sellers?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in Dallas Mavericks fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

The likely answer is going to be BUYERS, because any team with Luka Doncic shouldn’t sell and give him any reason to doubt the direction of the organization. But the other likelihood is that they do nothing at the trade deadline.

Jalen Brunson and Dorian Finney-Smith are their most interesting assets and also key aspects to the success of the team. It seems more and more likely that the Mavericks simply punt this entire decision to the off-season and for now focus on making the playoffs at the highest seed possible and perhaps trying to make a stealth run at the Western Conference finals.

Click here to vote if viewing on a mobile device.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.