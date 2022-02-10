 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dallas Mavericks ‘favorites’ to sign Goran Dragic once bought out

San Antonio is expected to buy out Dragic’s contract

By Doyle Rader
new
The Dallas Mavericks will not be acquiring veteran point guard Goran Dragic in a trade with the Toronto Raptors. However, there is still a possibility that the Slovenian native finds his way to Dallas.

The San Antonio Spurs made a trade with Toronto for Dragic Thursday morning, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. San Antonio will also receive 2022 first-round picks in exchange for Thad Young, Drew Eubanks, and a 2022 second-round pick via the Detroit Pistons.

Wojnarowski also reports that the Spurs will likely buy-out the final year of Dragic’s contract, worth $19.4 million. He will then become a free agent.

When he enters free agency, Dragic is likely to have many suitors, including the Chicago Bulls, Milwaukee Bucks, and Los Angeles Clippers. However, the Mavericks are the favorites to sign him, according to Yahoo! Sports’ Chris Haynes.

Dallas has long been rumored to be a potential Dragic suitor because of his close ties with Mavericks’ star Luka Doncic.

Signing Dragic to a reasonable deal could be a boon for Dallas, not because of what he can do on the court, but as a veteran presence in the locker room.

Stay tuned…

