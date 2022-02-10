Mavericks Odds: How to bet tonight’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers

Trade deadline day is like a cruel holiday for Mavs fans. We’ve been getting coal in our stocking for a decade-plus, like clockwork, every deadline. With Goran Dragic now a spur, a buyout seems inevitable. Will he be the newest Maverick? Will he be the only addition to the team? As of 1:18 pm EST, everything is up in the air. We can, however, look at tonight’s game against the Clippers and identify any potential value.

Outcome odds

Spread: Mavs -6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Mavs -260

Serge Ibaka has already been traded. With LA looking towards stacking the deck in 2023, he may not be the only current Clipper on the move. If that’s the case, the Mavericks could be catching them at the perfect time. We should expect Luka and the rest of the guys to play inspired basketball. After all, between the personal rifts and two consecutive first-round exits at the hand of the Clipper, we should expect the Mavs to get themselves up for this game. The addition of Norman Powell does provide the Clippers with a scoring punch but the Mavs should be able to corral the Clipper offense. If Bullock stays hot from 3, I expect an easy win over the Clippers tonight.

ADVICE: Pound the Mavs

Over/Under

215 -110

This could easily turn into a rock fight.

Advice: Stay Away

Two-Team Moneyline Parlay

Mavs/Wizards +137

Advice: The Harden trade news broke as we were writing this article. The Nets, already dealing with injuries, will be without Andre Drummond and James Harden. The Wizards should be able to beat the Nets tonight.