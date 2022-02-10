Dallas Mavericks trade Kristaps Porzingis to Washington, per multiple sources

Dallas Mavericks fans who were desperate for a big trade can finally rejoice. Per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Mavs are sending Kristaps Porzingis and a second-round pick to the Washington Wizards for Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans.

Immediate thoughts? I hate it.

I’ve generally been a Kristaps Porzingis detractor over the last couple of years. I hate that you never know when he’ll be out for five games due to some type of soreness in his lower body. I hate that he wants to post up. I hate that he’s actually a fairly inefficient three-point shooter despite being labeled as a stretch-five. I hate the amount of money he makes.

Despite all of that... Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans? Really?

Dinwiddie is a fine player. He can create his own shot on offense. He has good size. But he also has a tendency to be a ball-stopper — the exact opposite of what this Mavs offense needs. Combine that with taking on Davis Bertans’ awful contract (he’s set to make at least $16 million for the next three seasons), and... oh boy.

The Mavericks took back two contracts FAR from team-friendly to make the deal happen but add an additional ballhandler as they've been searching for in Dinwiddie and now must get Bertans back to something resembling the feared shooter who earned a massive deal from Washington. https://t.co/X5o2QvL6HE — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 10, 2022

Bertans is sort of in the Kristaps Porzingis mold in terms of being described as a knockdown shooter but actually shooting a poor percentage from deep.

KP this season: 28.3 percent from deep on 5.1 attempts per game

Bertans this season: 31.9 percent from deep on 4.2 attempts per game

In Bertans’ defense, this season feels like an outlier, as he actually has been a knockdown shooter in years prior.

Hopefully, Bertans can get back to what he was in previous years because if the Mavs are going to pay him to miss threes and get blown by on defense, I’d rather just have KP for half the games.

Ultimately, the Mavs wiped their hands of KP but took on two guys that might not add to winning basketball. Dallas couldn’t even find a way to get Kuzma in a Mavs uniform? At least he’s a positive contributor.

Hopefully there are more moves the Mavs have in mind over the next few minutes before the deadline officially hits.

