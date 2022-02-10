Mavericks agree on 4-year, $55 million extension with Dorian Finney-Smith

According to multiple reports, the Dallas Mavericks are agreeing to a contract extension with their starting forward Dorian Finney-Smith. Reports initially had the deal as $52 million over four years, however ESPN’s Tim MacMahon has clarified it might be for slightly more:

Dorian Finney-Smith’s new deal will be four years in $55 million range, the most the Mavs could give him on an extension. Dallas did not want to risk losing a valuable role player and great locker room guy in free agency. https://t.co/dAThSUv7ya — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) February 10, 2022

Rumors swirled over the last several weeks about whether or not the sixth-year forward might be up for trade, with his unrestricted free agency set to open this summer. An undrafted signee by the Mavericks in 2016, Finney-Smith has grown immensely over his time in Dallas. He’s become the team’s best defender, a carryover from the rebuild seasons. Over the last three years he has moved to full time starter, averaging 10 points and five rebounds while also shooting 38-percent from three in that time.

The affectionately called Doe Doe has been a key locker room presence that is close with Luka Doncic, and plays well off of him in the offense. As MacMahon suggests, the Mavericks did not want to risk the open market this summer and possibly lose someone who has been key to the team’s success as they embark on Luka’s era. While it won’t be the headlining move out of Dallas today, it’s possible it was the most important.