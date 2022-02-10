Game Thread: Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Clippers

WHO: Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Clippers

WHAT: Game one of a two game series against the Clippers

WHERE: American Airline Center, Dallas Texas

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. CST

HOW: Bally Sports Southwest

THE STORY: So... did you know there was a basketball game tonight? I’d honestly forgotten. Because things have happened today. Many things.

Kristaps Porzingis got traded. We talked about our instant reactions. I hosted an insane Greenroom. Dorian Finney-Smith got a well earned extension too!

Earlier today we thought we were the favorites to land Goran Dragic. Not sure if that’s the case now. Here’s the betting post. And the preview. Oh and we had this nice post about how Luka rules again.

I am tired and the game hasn’t started yet. The Clippers are a feisty bunch, two games under .500 but they play competitive basketball despite being down a bunch of guys with an injury. They traded away Serge Ibaka today but he’d only played 15 minutes a game. Paul George and Kawhi Leonard are out for the season too, so it’ll be a Dallas versus a bunch of the role players who beat the crap out of Dallas in games 6-7 last season in the playoffs, including Luke Kennard.

Enjoy our coverage. We’ve got a lot to talk about.