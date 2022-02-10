Luka Doncic scores career high 51 points against Clippers

Luka Doncic scored a career-high 51 points Thursday night in a win against the Los Angeles Clippers in Dallas. It’s Doncic’s first career 50-point game.

Doncic joins former Mavericks Jim Jackson, Jamal Mashburn and Dirk Nowitzki as the Mavericks to have reached the 50-point plateau. This was the fifth 50-point game for a Mavericks player, with Dirk reaching the milestone twice. Dirk is also still the Mavericks single-game scoring champ with a 53 point game back in 2004.

Anytime an NBA player scores 50 points, it’s pretty fun, but Doncic really started the show early and often. He scored 28 points alone in the first quarter, making six three pointers. It was one point shy of for the Mavericks record of points in a quarter, which is held by of course Dirk Nowitzki, who did it in 2009 against Utah, also in Dallas.

Doncic finished the night 17-of-26 from the floor and 7-of-14 from three, to go along with nine rebounds, six assists, one steal, one block and seven turnovers. Only three other Mavericks scored in double figures, with the second highest scoring Maverick, Dorian Finney-Smith, finishing with 12 points.